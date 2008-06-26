Just How Many PLAYSTATION Network Registrants Are There?

In today's Sony Computer Entertainment strategy meeting, Kaz Hirai also announced thrilling info about the PLAYSTATION Network. Factoids include:
Cumulative Number of Registrants:
Over 9.8 million accounts worldwide
Distributed Data Volume:
Approx. 86 peta bytes
(equivalent to 17 million single layer DVDs)
Simply fascinating. But 17 million single layer DVDs? How many Blu-ray Discs is that exactly? More data after the jump.
Registrants: approx. 9.8 million
Registration rate: 45 percent
Total downloads: 170 million
Data volume: 86 peta bytes
Data Volume in Single layer DVD: 17 million units
as of 2008/6/24
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink