Just How Many PLAYSTATION Network Registrants Are There?

In today's Sony Computer Entertainment strategy meeting, Kaz Hirai also announced thrilling info about the PLAYSTATION Network. Factoids include:

Cumulative Number of Registrants:
Over 9.8 million accounts worldwide

Distributed Data Volume:
Approx. 86 peta bytes
(equivalent to 17 million single layer DVDs)

Simply fascinating. But 17 million single layer DVDs? How many Blu-ray Discs is that exactly? More data after the jump.

Registrants: approx. 9.8 million
Registration rate: 45 percent
Total downloads: 170 million
Data volume: 86 peta bytes
Data Volume in Single layer DVD: 17 million units
as of 2008/6/24

Sony Group's Mid-Term Corporate Strategy Meeting [Sony]

