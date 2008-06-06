The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Kevin Garnett Lands Opportunistically On Cover Of NBA2K9

This year's NBA finals? A classic Lakers v Celtic shakedown. So the Celtics are big right now. And none bigger than Kevin Garnett. With 2K announcing their cover star for NBA2K9 this week, who ever was it going to be? Well. If it isn't Kevin Garnett. Not the most exciting of covers, what with the big man just sort of...standing there (2K can't even get a pose for the money, Kevin?), but then sports fans generally aren't the type to base their purchasing decisions on cover art.

