Kevin Garnett, NBA 2K9 Salesman Supreme

Not only is NBA 2K9's cover athlete Kevin Garnett of the Boston Celtics one of the best players in the NBA, he's also a damn fine spokesman. Take a look at what he has to say about NBA 2K9, direct form the official press release.

"NBA 2K is where it's AT! End of story," said Garnett, who is currently playing in the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. "It's the game I play, the game my friends play, and the game anyone in the league serious about videogames plays. NBA 2K is the real deal, and until 2K Sports find a way to plant an elbow in your chest, it's the closest thing to actually being there on the court. I can't tell you how pumped I am to be on the cover of NBA 2K9 - it's a real honour. Now watch out! Because this fall 2K Sports and I are going to deliver the best basketball video game out there, period."

OKAY! I get it. If I play any basketball game besides NBA 2K9 I am a total pussy.

Man, he's got some powerful advertising mojo right there. That's some old-school sports game hype. Hit the jump for the full press release, which Garnett completely carries...much like the Celtics.