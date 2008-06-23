The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Konami Arcade Game Promotes MGS4

The Metal Gear Solid 4 publicity machine keeps on trucking! Konami's even using its arcade games to publicize MGS4 Hobby Blog's Frankie points out. He tells us:

Few days ago I found that the arcade game Magical Quiz Academy, while in demo mode, promotes METAL GEAR SOLID 4.
Basically, while everyone is talking about in-game advertisement, Konami has made a "game's in-arcade game promotion". I think this is a pretty smart move to reach hardcore users without speding a yen...

Clever, Konami, clever!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles