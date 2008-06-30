The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Konami Boob Shooter Stick Lets Players Touch

hstick.jpg

Konami arcade shooter Otomedius features a touch screen and traditional joystick/buton interface. How the heck is that going to work on the Xbox 360 version? Well! Konami has teamed up with Japanese peripheral maker Hori to offer a solution: The Hyper Stick Pro - Otomedius Gorgeous Version. The specific stick features a touch pad, making it possible to recreate the arcade Otomedius experience at home. Bundle with Otomedius Gorgeous and character badges, the Hyper Stick Pro - Otomedius Gorgeous Version will go on sale September 25th for around ¥27,000 ($AU 265.05). So subtract the $AU 62.36 or the $AU 72.76 that the game will retail and remember touching doesn't come cheap!

Check out the gorgeous Otomedius Gorgeous trailer here.

Hori Otomedius [Konami Style via Arcade Renaissance]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles