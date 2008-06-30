Konami Boob Shooter Stick Lets Players Touch

Konami arcade shooter Otomedius features a touch screen and traditional joystick/buton interface. How the heck is that going to work on the Xbox 360 version? Well! Konami has teamed up with Japanese peripheral maker Hori to offer a solution: The Hyper Stick Pro - Otomedius Gorgeous Version. The specific stick features a touch pad, making it possible to recreate the arcade Otomedius experience at home. Bundle with Otomedius Gorgeous and character badges, the Hyper Stick Pro - Otomedius Gorgeous Version will go on sale September 25th for around ¥27,000 ($AU 265.05). So subtract the $AU 62.36 or the $AU 72.76 that the game will retail and remember touching doesn't come cheap!
