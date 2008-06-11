Konami Cancels Japanese MGS4 Launch Event

To ring in the post-MGS4 era in a suitably festive tone, Konami had planned to hold a big launch "event" in Tokyo tomorrow, one of those meet-and-greet, get-your-sleeve-signed deals. Now, though, due to "various reasons", it's cancelled it. With no explanation given, only a notice on the game's official website that it'll instead take place sometime later in the month. It could be down to Kojima and co. being a little pooped after the worldwide promo tour for the game, but there's always the chance Konami are a little spooked following the tragic events that took place in Akihabara earlier this week.