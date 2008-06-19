Konami Launches DDR Community Site

Has it really been 10 years since DanceDanceRevolution two-stepped into the gaming scene? Even more incredulously, has Konami really one 10 years without building a community portal for the series? No matter, as rectification comes now with the announcement of DDROnlineCommunity.com, a community portal where fans of Konami's footloose franchise can gather together in peace and harmony, sharing videos, writing blogs, and sprucing up their personal profiles so they look much better than mine up there.
The site also supports stat tracking, though currently the only game that supports the feature is DDR Universe 2 for the Xbox 360, which I own and have played exactly three times in the past three months, displaying my powerful commitment to personal fitness. Hit the link to set up your own online DDR presence, or jump right over it for a press release guaranteed to make your body move, probably.
DDR Online Community Site [Konami]
KONAMI HELPS CELEBRATE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF DANCEDANCEREVOLUTION BY LAUNCHING OFFICIAL DANCEDANCEREVOLUTION BRAND AND COMMUNITY PORTAL
Fans Of Best-Selling Dance Franchise Can Come Together At DDROnlineCommunity.com To Create Personal Profiles, Videos, & Blogs, Chat With Friends, Learn About Upcoming DDR Releases/Events, And More
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - June 17, 2008 - As part of the year-long celebration of the 10th anniversary of its best-selling DanceDanceRevolution® franchise, Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc., today announced the launch of the official DanceDanceRevolution brand and community portal. Fans of DanceDanceRevolution can now go to www.ddronlinecommunity.com to join other DanceDanceRevolution enthusiasts as they enjoy a host of exciting features related to the DanceDanceRevolution craze. Included among the many features offered such as blog updates direct from the development team, the site offers opportunities for fans to create their own personal profiles, post videos, and write their own blogs. Additionally, they can chat with other DanceDanceRevolution fans around the globe and join special forums. Those who think they are among the DanceDanceRevolution elite will enjoy the live stats tracking feature that can be linked to profiles and scoreboards for DanceDanceRevolution Universe 2 for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft with a future iteration planned as well. Through the site, Konami will also keep fans updated on all DanceDanceRevolution related news including upcoming product releases, local and national events, and more.
"For 10 years, DanceDanceRevolution has evolved from a video game into a pop culture icon. Millions of versions of the game have been sold, fan clubs have been formed, and the people who count themselves as members of the DanceDanceRevolution community continue to grow exponentially each year," said Anthony Crouts, Vice President of Marketing at Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc "As we celebrate this special anniversary, the time was right to provide a fun place online where our fans can share their love for the DanceDanceRevolution brand and also enjoy a host of special features, promotions, and activities that are certain to add to the allure of this special franchise."
Originally debuting in arcades in 1998, DanceDanceRevolution has been available on most consoles including Xbox® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system, and Wii™. Revolutionizing the get-up-and move concept for video games, DanceDanceRevolution combines high energy music with fun-filled gameplay. The game has swept into the pop culture psyche as it has had its own television program on CBS, is regularly featured on primetime television, music videos and feature films, has its own fan club and fan sites, is part of the physical education program in many school districts, and is a featured workout in fitness clubs across the United States.
