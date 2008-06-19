Konami Launches DDR Community Site

Has it really been 10 years since DanceDanceRevolution two-stepped into the gaming scene? Even more incredulously, has Konami really one 10 years without building a community portal for the series? No matter, as rectification comes now with the announcement of DDROnlineCommunity.com, a community portal where fans of Konami's footloose franchise can gather together in peace and harmony, sharing videos, writing blogs, and sprucing up their personal profiles so they look much better than mine up there.

The site also supports stat tracking, though currently the only game that supports the feature is DDR Universe 2 for the Xbox 360, which I own and have played exactly three times in the past three months, displaying my powerful commitment to personal fitness. Hit the link to set up your own online DDR presence, or jump right over it for a press release guaranteed to make your body move, probably.

DDR Online Community Site [Konami]