The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Konami Rocks Out New GuitarFreaks, New DrumMania

Before there was Guitar Hero, there was GuitarFreaks! Konami's rhythm game has been shredding up Japanese arcades since 1999 and is still going strong. Check out GuitarFreaks V5 Rock to Infinity, the latest cabinet (and 16th entry!) in the franchise. And after the jump? After the jump is Konami's drum title DrumMania V5 Rock to Infinity, which links to GF. Both hit arcades last week, feature over forty new songs (500 total!) and online play. Rock it.

ビーマニ最新作が絶賛稼働中 [IT Media]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles