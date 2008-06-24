Konami Rocks Out New GuitarFreaks, New DrumMania

Before there was Guitar Hero, there was GuitarFreaks! Konami's rhythm game has been shredding up Japanese arcades since 1999 and is still going strong. Check out GuitarFreaks V5 Rock to Infinity, the latest cabinet (and 16th entry!) in the franchise. And after the jump? After the jump is Konami's drum title DrumMania V5 Rock to Infinity, which links to GF. Both hit arcades last week, feature over forty new songs (500 total!) and online play. Rock it.

ビーマニ最新作が絶賛稼働中 [IT Media]