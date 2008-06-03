Ladies And Gentlemen, Master Chief As Balloons

We'll admit to not following advancements in balloon animal technology, so we were understandably blown away to see this nearly life-sized Master Chief inflatable construction—clearly not an animal. This is the stuff of dreams and nightmares, the work of a balloonsmith known as Balloon Guy, a master of the latex folding arts. Based out of Provo, Utah, Balloon Guy says he'll make almost anything "as long as it's family friendly." He's also in possession of a rather dapper vest!

Balloon Guy has an equally impressive/horrific Mario on display, but some of these things are not for the queasy. Regardless of what potential nightmares await, we've yet to see such an impressive display of video game characters constructed of balloons, like, ever.

Balloon Guy Entertainment [The Official Site - thanks, Ty!]