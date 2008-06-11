The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Last Month's MGS4 Tokyo Press Conference on PSN


You read the liveblog, now look at the moving pictures! Here's Metal Gear Solid 4 we-are-finished presser held last month in Tokyo. The clip is up on the Japanese PSN and is in, well, Japanese. OH! For proof that I actually do work, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-me at about 32 seconds in.

Thanks, Manny88!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles