Leaked Gears 2 Beta Footage



Courtesy of This Is Game, here's two clips showing a bunch of people demoing the multiplayer aspects of Gears 2, taken at what looks like a Korean press event for the game. New moves, new maps, new kills, it's all here. Being a demo, you'll even get some handy dev commentary (from what sounds like Epic's Rod Fergusson) on the reasoning behind some of the new introductions. Second clip's after the jump.

