Leaked Gears 2 Beta Footage


Courtesy of This Is Game, here's two clips showing a bunch of people demoing the multiplayer aspects of Gears 2, taken at what looks like a Korean press event for the game. New moves, new maps, new kills, it's all here. Being a demo, you'll even get some handy dev commentary (from what sounds like Epic's Rod Fergusson) on the reasoning behind some of the new introductions. Second clip's after the jump.

(개발자 영상) 기어즈오브워 2, 이렇게 바뀐다 [This Is Game]

