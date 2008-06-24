Left 4 Dead Impressions: Sloppy Seconds

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

EA had Valve and Turtle Rock's Left 4 Dead on hand at last week's EA3 event, a title it had just shown last month at the EA Games Spring Break get together. Crecente already handed in his largely comprehensive take on Left 4 Dead, but since this was my first go with the cooperative zombie killer, I thought I'd chime in. As a die hard fan of all things zombie, this was the title I was eying from across the room while waiting my turn on Skate It.

