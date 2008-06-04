Lego Indiana Jones Out In Australia

Activision sends word that Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures is out and about in Australia, starting from today.
Like Lego Star Wars had all six movies in toy block form, this version comes with all of Indy's adventures. These include Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom and Last Crusade. Yes, Crystal Skull is absent, but it's not like you'd want to relive the experience as a game anyway.
Lego Indiana Jones is available on a bevy of platforms: Wii, DS, PS3, 360, PSP, PS2 and PC. This collection is otherwise known as "all of them". Even taking into account this scattergun approach, I think the Wii version will turn out the most popular. All that whip-cracking is hard to resist.
Jump, meet press release.
LEGO® Indiana Jones®: The Original Adventures Whips into Stores Nationwide
LucasArts and TT Games Don Their Fedoras for the Next Great LEGO Gaming Experience
SYDNEY, Australia - June 4, 2008 - LucasArts and TT Games today celebrate the launch of LEGO® Indiana Jones®: The Original Adventures. Developed by the same team at Traveller's Tales that created the LEGO Star Wars™ series, LEGO Indiana Jones presents a tongue-in-cheek take on the first three cinematic adventures of pop culture's most iconic archaeologist, including Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Players can use their wits and daring today on the Wii™, Nintendo DS, PlayStation®3, XBOX 360, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, the PlayStation®2 Entertainment System and Windows.
For more information on LEGO Indiana Jones, (including a downloadable PC demo) please visit www.legoindianajonesgame.com.
