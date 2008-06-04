Lego Indiana Jones Out In Australia

Activision sends word that Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures is out and about in Australia, starting from today.

Like Lego Star Wars had all six movies in toy block form, this version comes with all of Indy's adventures. These include Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom and Last Crusade. Yes, Crystal Skull is absent, but it's not like you'd want to relive the experience as a game anyway.

Lego Indiana Jones is available on a bevy of platforms: Wii, DS, PS3, 360, PSP, PS2 and PC. This collection is otherwise known as "all of them". Even taking into account this scattergun approach, I think the Wii version will turn out the most popular. All that whip-cracking is hard to resist.

