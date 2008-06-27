The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Less Music In Dead Space, Please

Occasionally at big gaming press events a games reporter is asked what they think about the games they saw. I feel weird about giving feedback, but some people's jobs depend on it - I think.

I used to be all nice and kind of shake the question off. Nowadays I'll blurt something out. Just to be chatty. Friendly. Etc.

So I saw the sixth level of Dead Space, EA's Halloween-dated third-person horror game for the 360 and PS3. I've been impressed with it so far. Horror in space is a good theme, not exactly overdone in games. The game looks great - I love the way the pop-up level map floats in the air in front of the character, in full 3D.

Ah, but this was my verbal feedback to the Dead Space team...

I told a rep for the team that I believe that the way to kill a spooky mood — or really any mood — is to over-sell it. Level six of Dead Space, set in a hydroponics area, is creepy enough. You've got your crawling monsters. Your dark corners. You've got a cool flamethrower that suddenly doesn't work because — problem! — you just walked into a room filled with poison gas (and no oxygen).

What I didn't think they needed so much of is music. They had lots of it. The music seemed to be telling the player that it's time to get scared. And that's kind of the EA way, right? Lots of music playing in the background while you play your game. I suggested they tone it down, especially if they're trying to evoke the feel of Alien, which I think they are.

Then I scurried away to eat some catered food. Because eating free food is much more journalistically responsible than providing development feedback.

I can't be the only gamer who thinks that some game designers have too much music in their games. Let the moment play out, no?

Comments

  • Jared Guest

    Hey TOTALLY agreem with you 110%@
    I am a sound designer and yesscreen composition and our selves are always trying to steal the lime light (but we all know who wins)!! THE MUSIC!!!
    I love big scores I love everything about them...BUT OVER KILL KILLS THE MOMENT PEOPLE!!!!
    Alien does it perfectly and in a game set in Space silence and appropriate Atmospheres for the scene alone can BUILD THE TENSION!!!!

    HOPE they sort that out cos im LOOKING forward to this game!!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles