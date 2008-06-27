Let's Cheat At Wii Fit!

Wii Fit is wildly popular. Some folks are even buying it in hopes of dropping a few pounds — which is fine. If used as intended, Wii Fit is a suitable enough for exercise support (though, it might give best results if combined with traditional exercise). But like everything, there must be sneaky ways to cheat. There are! According to C|Net's Crave, here are a couple ways you can fool Wii Fit into thinking you are fitter:

Make your Mii taller

Enter heavy clothing

Waggle your way through jogging

Ski from the sofa

Use the Balance Board as a standard controller for heading

Good times! Crave does point out that even cheating at Wii Fit is a workout of sorts.

