Let's Cheat At Wii Fit!

Wii Fit is wildly popular. Some folks are even buying it in hopes of dropping a few pounds — which is fine. If used as intended, Wii Fit is a suitable enough for exercise support (though, it might give best results if combined with traditional exercise). But like everything, there must be sneaky ways to cheat. There are! According to C|Net's Crave, here are a couple ways you can fool Wii Fit into thinking you are fitter:

Make your Mii taller
Enter heavy clothing
Waggle your way through jogging
Ski from the sofa
Use the Balance Board as a standard controller for heading

Good times! Crave does point out that even cheating at Wii Fit is a workout of sorts.

How to cheat at Wii Fit [Crave]

