Let's Cheat At Wii Fit!

Wii Fit is wildly popular. Some folks are even buying it in hopes of dropping a few pounds — which is fine. If used as intended, Wii Fit is a suitable enough for exercise support (though, it might give best results if combined with traditional exercise). But like everything, there must be sneaky ways to cheat. There are! According to C|Net's Crave, here are a couple ways you can fool Wii Fit into thinking you are fitter:
Make your Mii taller
Enter heavy clothing
Waggle your way through jogging
Ski from the sofa
Use the Balance Board as a standard controller for heading
Good times! Crave does point out that even cheating at Wii Fit is a workout of sorts.
How to cheat at Wii Fit [Crave]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink