Let's Round Up 'Over 49 Million Units' to 'Over 50 Million Units'

Do you like numbers? Sony Computer Entertainment honcho Kaz Hirai loves numbers. In today's strategy planning meeting, Hirai pointed out that the PSP has currently sold over 37 million units. That's a lot! What's more (or less, actually), the PLAYSTATION 3 has shifted over 12 million units since launch. Grand total: Over 49 million. We're fairly certain that worldwide sales of both the PS3 and the PSP are over 50 million. That, and "Total Over 49 Million Units" doesn't sound as nearly nice as "Total Over 50 Million Units". So there you go.

Sony Group's Mid-Term Corporate Strategy Meeting [Sony]

