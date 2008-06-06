Let's Visit Sega World, Sydney!



Well, you wouldn't want to today. It's not there anymore. The building is, and you can still find a few signs here and there pointing towards it, but Sega World Sydney itself is loooooog gone. Was too expensive, nobody cared. Complete rubbish. But often it's not until something's gone that we can truly appreciate it for what it was. So let's all take a trip back in time to around, oh, it looks like it's around 1999, and see the kinds of things Sega blew its money on while it still had money to blow. Oh, and before you watch it, yes, host Ernie Dingo is indeed "the most Australian man imaginable".

[via UK:R]