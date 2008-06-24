Limbo Of The Lost Devs Protest Innocence

So Limbo of the Lost is a game built upon the bones of other, better games. We've all had a laugh at their expense. But are developers Majestic guilty as charged? They'd like to think that, no, they are not. Not as a whole, anyways. They've today issued a statement claiming they knew nothing of the game's thievery, despite being. You know. The developers of the game.

In response to the shocking notification that some alleged unauthorised copyrighted materials submitted by sources external to the development team have been found within the PC game Limbo of the Lost, we (the development team) have given our consent and full cooperation to both publishers who are recalling all units from all territories immediately. Please be assured that we do not condone in anyway the use of unauthorised copyrighted materials and if we had been made aware earlier, we would of course have ceased development of the product and rectified the issue prior to the publication process.

Having had a week to pick over the wording, it's certainly a well-prepared statement, one which basically boils down to "blame the art guys!". Though they seem to be forgetting that, like an elephant, the internet never forgets. Tipster John points us towards this forum post from 2004, in which the game's creator - Majestic's Steve Bovis - takes credit for the creation of the game's background art. Oops.

Limbo of the Lost devs respond to plagiarism charges [GameSpot]

Re: LIMBO OF THE LOST PREVIEW & SCREENSHOTS [Wintermute, thanks John!]

[Image: Acker]