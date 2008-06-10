Line Rider Shills For McDonalds

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It's been a while since I've pledged to never again post a Line Rider clip, but this final Line Rider clip—definitely my last!—is notable for its shilling of McDonalds food. It's the fast food of the "healthy" variety that I've yet to see anyone order at a McDonalds and an odd marriage. We hope Boštjan Čadež got himself something nice and shiny for his time. Honestly! Via GameSetWatch.

