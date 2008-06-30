List of First PS3 Trophy Supported Games

The 2.40 firmware is bringing in-game XMB and trophies. The first games getting trophy support include BUZZ! Quiz TV, LittleBigPlanet, MotorStorm Pacific Rift, NBA 09, PAIN, PixelJunk Eden, Resistance 2, SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation and Warhawk. Some of those games (like PAIN and Warhawk) require a game update for trophies. More info is detailed in the presser. That, after the jump!

Get more from online gaming on PLAYSTATION®3 with the free 2.40 firmware enhancement PS3™ to give online gamers the features they've been requesting: XMB™ (XrossMediaBar) access in-game and trophies available in this free, automatic system upgrade

June 30, 2008: Sony Computer Entertainment Europe today announced new online gaming functionality for PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™), which will become available on July 2, 2008 with the 2.40 enhancement, an automatic firmware upgrade that delivers several of the features most requested by gamers. Combined with PLAYSTATION®Network's unique service of free* online gaming, the enhancement makes PS3 an even more attractive platform of choice for the online gamer.

Firstly, the 2.40 enhancement allows XMB™ (XrossMediaBar) access in-game. This means that you can access the PS3 menu at any time while playing most games, simply by tapping the PlayStation button on your controller. With 2.40, you can check if any of your friends are online (thanks to their own user profile), read and send messages, change some settings for games, all without having to quit the game you are playing. While you can't pause an online multiplayer game involving other people, you can rejoin play at any time when you've finished browsing. Along with these enhanced communications features, the Friends list capacity will double to 100 Friends.

2.40 also delivers trophies to recognise players' achievements in the online arena. Other competitive activities recognise winners with trophies - so why not gaming on PS3? Many online games will have gold, silver and bronze trophies - with platinum available for those who snag all three - all displayed on the XMB for everyone to see.

Super Stardust™ HD, a PLAYSTATION Network-exclusive released last year, will be the first game to leverage the Trophies system and will offer a variety of trophies**. The following first-party games are also slated to offer Trophy support:

· BUZZ!™ Quiz TV

· LittleBigPlanet™

· MotorStorm™ Pacific Rift

· NBA 09 - PS3

· PAIN**

· PixelJunk™ Eden

· Resistance 2™

· SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation

· Warhawk™**

The 2.40 enhancement is just one more reason to join PSN, the online network for PS3 users that lets you game online for free*. All you need to do to join is connect your PS3 to broadband and register, or go to the connection guide at www.eu.playstation.com to find out more.

Once in, you'll find online matches and leagues for all of your favourite games - whether that's MotorStorm™, Resistance™, Warhawk™ or Gran Turismo™5 Prologue - absolutely free (although users are responsible for paying their broadband fees) and at any time of the day or night. You'll also find PLAYSTATION®Store, where you can download entire games as well as extra levels, content for your existing games plus internet browsing, video chat thanks to PLAYSTATION®Eye and much, much more.

* No subscription required, broadband fees apply

** Requires a game update to be downloaded and installed