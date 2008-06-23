Lord Of The Rings: Conquest



There you have it. Our first footage of Pandemic's upcoming LotR game which, for those not in the know, is Battlefront, plus Rohirrim, sans the Stormtroopers. I kinda wish the battles looked...bigger, but then the fact Pandemic were confident enough to release a debut trailer consisting entirely of in-game (or at least very close to in-game) footage is always enough to bolster my confidence in a title.