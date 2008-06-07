The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

LucasArts Confirms Layoffs, Says The Dev Is Still Healthy

News of the rumoured layoffs at LucasArts that we broke yesterday afternoon were confirmed today by the developer, which maintained that they remain committed to their internal studio.

"I can confirm we had layoffs yesterday they were in the studio", said LucasArts spokeswoman Margaret Grohne. "They had to do with where we are in our product life cycles".

Yesterday a number of former LucasArts staffers contacted us to say that 75 to 100 employees were laid off from the company, including VP of Product Development Peter Hirschmann and the producer of LEGO Indiana Jones and LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, Shawn Storc.

