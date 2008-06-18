Macross Ace Frontier Coming to PSP

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This week's Famitsu announces mecha Macross Ace Frontier for the PSP. The game is based on the anime Macross Frontier, and hey, the franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary! Out in this fall in Japan, the PSP game is being developed by Art Dink (read more about them here) and will be published by Namco Bandai. Like other Macross games, Ace Frontier will feature mecha from all the series and movies like Veritechs from Macross, Macross Plus and Macross 7. There are scans, and they are right down there.

