Majesco Bringing Museum Escape Training To Wii

Ever found yourself trapped inside a museum? Me neither. But what if? What if, for some reason you're pinned under an exhibit until closing time or knocked unconscious while in the dinosaur wing? If you're concerned about such a situation, perhaps Majesco's Escape The Museum will make for more sleep-filled nights.
That's what I was thinking anyway, until I realised:
1. Oh, right. Majesco.
2. This game is priced $AU 21.
3. It's a port of "the popular online hunt and find game".
Sometimes reading the entire press release can really knock the wind out of one's sails. This is why I tend to only read headlines anymore. The full announcement is after the jump, if you want to experience the thrill of being let down on your own.
MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES 'ESCAPE THE MUSEUM' FOR Wii™
Popular Hunt and Find Online Game Comes to Console this Holiday Season
EDISON, N.J., June 19th, 2008 — Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games for the mass market, today announced Escape the Museum for Wii™. Based on the popular online hunt and find game from Gogii Games, Escape the Museum is being developed by Majesco Studios and will be available in retail outlets this holiday for only $19.99.
"Although an incredibly successful PC genre, the hunt and find adventure category has yet to be introduced on Wii," said Liz Buckley, Director of Marketing, Majesco. "Escape the Museum's online success coupled with category opportunity and an attractive price point make this an ideal title to bring to market."
In Escape the Museum, a devastating earthquake has rocked the foundations of the National Museum of History and players must help Susan Anderson, who was knocked unconscious by falling debris while searching the museum for survivors, escape from the crumbling building to the safety outside. Thwarted by doors blocked with rubble and tripped alarm systems, players wander through the museum's maze of 12 different hunt and find areas and 25 action-packed adventure scenes, using the Wii Remote™ to uncover hidden exits and save priceless archaeological artifacts. Along the way, players will solve puzzles, consult a map and access hints to help them inch closer to freedom and a joyful reunion with Susan's lost daughter, Caitlin.
Escape the Museum for Wii™ is expected to release this holiday for $19.99. For additional information about Majesco's exciting line of products, please visit www.majescoentertainment.com.
