Majesco Bringing Museum Escape Training To Wii

Ever found yourself trapped inside a museum? Me neither. But what if? What if, for some reason you're pinned under an exhibit until closing time or knocked unconscious while in the dinosaur wing? If you're concerned about such a situation, perhaps Majesco's Escape The Museum will make for more sleep-filled nights.

That's what I was thinking anyway, until I realised:

1. Oh, right. Majesco.

2. This game is priced $AU 21.

3. It's a port of "the popular online hunt and find game".

Sometimes reading the entire press release can really knock the wind out of one's sails. This is why I tend to only read headlines anymore. The full announcement is after the jump, if you want to experience the thrill of being let down on your own.