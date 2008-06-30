The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'Major Retailer' Confirms US 360 Price-Cut

The Hollywood Reporter are...reporting that, according to a "major retailer", Microsoft will indeed be slashing the price of its Premium 360 bundle next month by $AU 51.97, from $AU 362.75 to $AU 310.78. They also say the cut will come into effect before E3, which takes place in a couple of weeks. If anyone's wondering as to the reliability of this "major retailer", it's worth noting that the Hollywood Reporter nailed the timing and details of the last price cut, which took place in August 2007. It's a safe bet these are the same sources.

Microsoft slashing price of Xbox 360 model [Hollywood Reporter]

Comments

  • Mr Jamie Guest

    a premium (pro) console at $AU 362.75???
    did u mean US dollars?
    cos the cheapest here in australia is $AU 399, and thats a core bundle.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles