Make A Snake 'Stache, Win Limited Edition Raiden Figure

YET ANOTHER CONTEST. Endless! We've got an exclusive New York City Comic Con Metal Gear Solid 2 Raiden figure from actual event. Info about the figurine:

Metal Gear Solid 2 Raiden Stealth Camouflage Version Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the hit video game, this exclusive NYCC figure from Medicom is a must-have for any fan of the action-packed franchise as well as nostalgia-struck gamers from the NES-era. 7" tall and features multiple points of articulation. Available from selected retailers on the show floor. Limited to 1400 pieces.

And yes, we want to give it away. To you. Or you. Or you. Let's do a contest. Oh yes, let's. We're going to kick off a Metal Gear moustache contest. But not just any moustache contest! Contestants must create and wear moustaches made out of anything BUT hair. Got that? Entries must be of a non-hair moustache, and it must be on the contestant's face. Finalists will be announced on June 12th. That's soon! Send your entry to kotakutcontestATgmailDOTcom. May the best 'stache win!

Hit the jump for a look at box's backside.