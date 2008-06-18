Marathon: Durandal Map Pack Drops Tomorrow

Fans of Freeverse's port of the Bungie classic Marathon for Xbox Live Arcade are getting a real treat tomorrow as the company announces the imminent release of the Jjaro Map Pack. Due out tomorrow, the map pack includes twelve classic multiplayer levels from Marathon and Marathon Infinity: Thrud, Vulcan, King of Pain, Spiral Insanity, Dead Fields, Morphine, La Cosa Nostra, Mars Needs Women, 'Fugee Camp, What Goes Up Must Come Down, Arena, and Spline. Each new map will support the new game types King of the Hill, Man with the Ball, and Tag.

The pack also includes the Jjaro texture and design set from Marathon Infinity, as well as two new achievements with the potential to add another 30 points to your gamerscore.

Look for the Jjaro Map Pack tomorrow for the low, low price of 250 Microsoft points. It looks so old it's practically new!