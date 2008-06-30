The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mario Marathon Raises More than $US 10,000 [Updated]


Early this afternoon, Brian Brinegar, Dan May and John Groth finished their seven-game Super Mario Marathon that began Friday ended officially with more than $US 10,000 raised for Child's Play, the gamers' charity that donates books, toys, games and money to kids in children's hospitals across North America.

Brian Brinegar, the marathon's organiser, said the total raised shattered the original goal of $US 1,500. "I think our suckage worked to our advantage", he said. "Had we completed the games in say 20 hours, we would never have raised this amount of money".

All told, the trio lost well more than 500 lives over nearly 48 hours of gaming. They sped through the first three titles, and blew past the $US 1,500 goal in the first hour. After that they took requests from contributors and viewers (who logged more than 60,000 viewing hours, combined, on the webcam, Brian said) just to keep things interesting.

