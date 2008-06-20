Mario Super Sluggers Intro



The intro to Mario Super Sluggers for the Nintendo Wii holds no real surprises to anyone who has played any of the other Mario-themed sports games Nintendo has been cranking forever. Mario and friends take a magical boat to Baseball Island, where they are forced to play baseball until they drop from exhaustion in order to entertain a crowd filled with Mario enemies past.

Baseball is all well and good, but I'd rather see Mario and friends take on new sports, rather than revisit ones the've already covered. Why not Mario All-Star American Football, or better yet, Mario Boxing. Who wouldn't pay $50 to punch Waluigi right in the face?