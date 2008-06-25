Marketing Vet Michael Delman To Step Into Former Bell Role At Microsoft

Michael Delman, corporate VP of Microsoft's global marketing communications group, will be taking over as corporate VP of global marketing for the company's Interactive Entertainment business - in short, Delman's taking over the role that Jeff Bell recently announced he would be vacating in spring.

Delman starts in August, reporting to Don Mattrick, and will helm global marketing strategy for the Xbox and Games for Windows businesses, specifically Microsoft Games Studios titles, Xbox Live and platform growth.

This means you will most likely see portraits of Delman up here with increasing frequency come winter's end, possibly with glowing red eyes photoshopped onto him, and hopefully alongside juicy quotes. Welcome, Mr. Delman!