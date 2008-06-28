The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Meanwhile, In Champions Online

Cryptic might not be working on the Marvel MMO anymore, but their latest superhero MMO, Champions Online, is definitely growing on me. This trio of new screenshots explore Monster Island in honour of the new Monster Island sourcebook being released for the pen and paper version of the game, but more importantly the highlight the game's cell-shaded comic book style. To some it might say "cartoony", but to me it says "My PC will completely kick this game's ass". I much prefer a stylistic game that runs well to a highly-realistic game that makes my computer explode.

Champions OnlineChampions OnlineChampions Online

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles