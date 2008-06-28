Meanwhile, In Champions Online

Cryptic might not be working on the Marvel MMO anymore, but their latest superhero MMO, Champions Online, is definitely growing on me. This trio of new screenshots explore Monster Island in honour of the new Monster Island sourcebook being released for the pen and paper version of the game, but more importantly the highlight the game's cell-shaded comic book style. To some it might say "cartoony", but to me it says "My PC will completely kick this game's ass". I much prefer a stylistic game that runs well to a highly-realistic game that makes my computer explode.