Meet Scarygirl, The Flashy Lady From Victoria

Scarygirl is a Flash 9 game - specifically a platformer - being developed by Touch My Pixel. The studio is based in Collingwood, Victoria, a suburb well-known for its frightening little ladies... or so I imagine, judging by this clip.

It looks like Grim Fandango mixed with Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Bros. At least, that's what I think it is. The developer says it'll be good for 1-2 hours of gaming when it's done.

  • James Yencken Guest

    I work in the same building as Touch My Pixel - this game is going to be incredible. Much of the artwork here is still placeholder, but the game mechanics are working really great already. Can't wait!

  • PippinZ Guest

    Mechanics look a lot like Donkey Kong Country.

    Another game to add to the ever-growing list of sublime new-wave 2D platformers by independant developers. I wonder if anyone will still talk about it half a year after its release. AQUARIA!

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Awesome... I wonder if they have any testing positions. :P

    Seriously though it's good to see some stuff come out of Melbourne. However... How exactly do you make money off a Flash game? You can't really sell it... So how does this work?

  • Jackablade Guest

    As opposed to the stuff coming from the other 15 or so Melbourne game development studios.

    This does look rather nice. Loco Roco with a slightly gothic bent would be my interpretation of the art style.

  • PippinZ Guest

    @ PURPLESFINX
    eh, Samorost 2?

    How do developers make money from games based on the Torque engine? Oh wait, they do.

  • Touch My Pixel Blog » Blog Archive » Scarygirl – awards Guest

    [...] so did the music/sound designer Luke, even on their best game pick list! Kotaku (both AU and US) seemed to like us too with a headline “Go Play [...]

