Meet Scarygirl, The Flashy Lady From Victoria



Scarygirl is a Flash 9 game - specifically a platformer - being developed by Touch My Pixel. The studio is based in Collingwood, Victoria, a suburb well-known for its frightening little ladies... or so I imagine, judging by this clip.

It looks like Grim Fandango mixed with Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Bros. At least, that's what I think it is. The developer says it'll be good for 1-2 hours of gaming when it's done.

Touch My Pixel [Official site]