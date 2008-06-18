Valve has released "Meet The Sniper", the newest clip in the expertly animated and hilarious character profiles from Team Fortress 2. The introduction to the Sniper may rival "Meet The Heavy" in terms of laughs—especially if you pay attention during the time-lapse segment—and stands head and shoulders above every other release in terms of direction. Possibly my favourite "Meet The" so far. Thanks to everyone who reminded us of the new clip's release today.
Meet The Sniper
Why?
Why do they alwase have to get Brittish voice actors to put on an Ausie accent?
Itas all the same to them yanks.