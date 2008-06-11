Not their best work, but it's still fun to watch the Mega64 guys trying to blend in at some sort of real world farmer's market while dressed as Altair from Assassin's Creed. The video's highlight? The failed assassination attempt on an octogenarian.
Mega64 Downloads Assassin's Creed
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink