True story, Stephen Totilo, N'Gai Croal and I were walking out of a taping with Geoff Keighley when Mega64 were walking in. I was going to ask for an autograph but Marcus looked like he was recovering from an all-night coke bender and was laying into the make-up artist about his hair. He stopped yelling and looked over at me and seemed to smile, I thought it was a good sign and went over to say "Hi". But when I walked up he asked me to go get him a box of cream filled doughnut holes, a tub of extra smooth peanut butter and some latex gloves. So I decided it was probably time to leave.
Mega64 Interviews Keighley With Team Crecente, N'Gai, Totilo in the Wings
