Mega Man 9 Coming For XBLA, PSN As Well

A retro-themed Mega Man 9 is a surprising move by Capcom! You know what's less surprising? The news the game won't just be appearing on Nintendo's WiiWare service. Really, why would Capcom turn down free money? Turns out the game's also destined for the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live Arcade as well, making Mega Man 9 the first game (I can think of) to be released across all three current-generation platforms.

