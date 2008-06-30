Metal Gear Online Stand Alone Confirm, Access Numbers Announced

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Over the weekend, MGS4 creator Hideo Kojima did a world-wind autographing tour of Japan. After hitting America and Europe, we've covered this plenty! New bits: At the Yokohama Yodobashi Camera event, Kojima talked up Metal Gear Online, saying:

Domestically, the one-day peak time is 11pm with 12,000 players playing online simultaneously. Worldwide, we've seen about 100,000 connect [to MGO] .

Famitsu confirmed the standalone version of Metal Gear Online, which goes on sale for ¥1,800 (US$AU 17.67) on July 17th.

