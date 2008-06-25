'Metal Gear Solid 4' And The Lack Of Sad Games

Like Kotaku's very own Leigh Alexander, I was interviewed by the New York Times for the paper's weekend story about Metal Gear Solid 4. But, perhaps unlike Leigh, I wasn't confident I gave the reporter a solid interview.

So, shortly after hanging up the phone, I sent him a follow-up. There was one MGS4 idea that we hadn't discussed that I thought was deserving of an NYT spotlight: How sad the game is. And how rare it is that we get a chance to play a sad game.

In my letter, I wrote:

MGS4 is the rare effort of video game blues and tragedy. Gamers are used to being asked to save the day and be the hero. Metal Gear Solid 4 is so unusual in that it's the rare game that asks them to be interested in something else: a march toward defeat, an interactive tragedy.

I've printed my full e-mail below. No spoilers beyond what was in the game's trailers.

Anyone else want more video game tragedies? (cue mention of Conker's Bad Fur Day)