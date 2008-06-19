Metal Gear Solid 4 Interactive Database Coming To PlayStation Store Tomorrow

Finding yourself flummoxed by all that Metal Gear history being bandied about in Metal Gear Solid 4's extremely word cut scenes? Konami and the PlayStation Store are coming to your aid, launching the Metal Gear Solid 4 Database a "free, downloadable interactive application that contains the official knowledge base of everything that is Metal Gear." It's sure to come in handy if you're a new recruit to the series.

What's included? Complete storylines, character profiles, relationship diagrams(!), plus "much more." The best part? Spoiler protection, as sensitive information that might ruin your MGS4 experience is "blacked out" until you've completed the game.

We'll have to check with the official Kotaku excitement tracker, but we don't remember being this enthusiastic about a database ever.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Database on the way! [PlayStation.blog]