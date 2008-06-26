The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Metal Gear Solid 4 Loses Top Sales Spot

According to Japanese news site IT Media, Metal Gear Solid 4 has been knocked down to number two by PSP game Super Robot Taisen A Portable. During its first week, MGS4 sold 476,334 copies — so says Enterbrain sales data. In its second week (June 16th to June 22nd), IT Media states the game's sales dropped to 68,000 copies. Still, an impressive number, but not impressive enough to overtake Super Robot Taisen A Portable, which went on sale June 19th. Good news: MGS4's sales have now topped 500,000 copies in Japan. That's way better than a punch in the nards.

僕らの時代のスーパーロボットが登場 [IT Media]

