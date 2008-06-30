The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Metal Gear Solid 4 On The Wii?

Metal Gear Solid 4 on the Wii — or so says Sam's Club. Reader Stephen writes:

Saw this a few days ago at my local Sams Club in Douglasville Ga.
I picked it up to verify it is for the Wii. The release is, I think, is a week or two away.
Sorry for the poor quality. I was in a huge rush.

Probably all on a single DVD disc, too! We're totally surprised that no one has heard this amazing news. We bet that even Hideo Kojima himself doesn't know, so shhhhhhhhhhhh, don't tell him. He'll be floored.

