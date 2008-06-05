Metal Gear Solid 4 or Marriage?



The Metal Gear Solid 4 ads are firing up on Japanese TVs. Above, the announcer says: "Combat or infiltration? Direct advance or detour? Hope or hopelessness? Chose for yourself. Metal Gear Solid 4 out. Gaming's counterattack begins." The second spot after that shows a young couple as the guy continues playing MGS4 nonstop. The announcer for that ad goes: "Metal or meals? Metal or phone? Metal or marriage? Of course, Metal."

