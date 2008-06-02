Metal Gear Solid 4 Shibuya Billboards

New York City got a giant Wii Fit add. Los Angeles got a Grand Theft Auto IV hotel. Tokyo? Tokyo's Shibuya gets a couple giant Metal Gear Solid 4 billboard overlooking the insanely busy Hachiko Square. Hit the jump for a wider shot.
Pictures taken by Kotakuite Jonathan in Kichijoji.
Below is a MGS4 Shinjukuk ad snapped by Hobby Media's Franceso Fondi.
