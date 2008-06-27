Metal Gear Solid 4 Ships Out 3 Million

During Sony's corporate strategy meeting, at which the company announced Life with PlayStation and showed off its video download service for the first time, PlayStation bossman Kaz Hirai provided some new numbers. Most relevant to this post's interests are the shipment figures for Metal Gear Solid 4, which has been deployed to worldwide retailers three million times over. Not bad for a couple weeks work.

Yes, hairsplitters, that's shipped to retailers, not sold through to customers. Still, we're fairly certain Hideo Kojima can flaunt that number to friends and probably secure a line of credit at his favourite silk shirt retailer because they know he's good for it.

Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting [Famitsu via IGN]