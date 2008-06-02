Metal Gear Solid 4 World Tour Autographing Info

The MGS4 PR machine shifts into high gear as the Metal Gear Solid 4 World Tour 2008 kicks off today in London. As we mentioned earlier, Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa will be signing game sleeves. The most recent (and final?) Kojima Productions Report podcast reports that actress Yumi Kikuchi and MGS4 producer Ken Imaizumi will be on hand as well. For those living in the States, Hideo and co. will appear at the New York City launch, while Kojima Pro's Ryan Payton and Solid Snake voice actor David Hayter will be at the Los Angeles one. The official MGS4 has schedule info about the World Tour as well. There's a map, too. With flags.

World Tour 2008 [Konami]