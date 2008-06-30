Metal Gear Solid 4's Nude Actor Motion Capture

Metal Gear Solid 4 is a sexy game. It's got it all — sexy posing, sexy stone penis grabbing, sexy skin-tight outfits and sexy nard punching. At the recent MGS4 signing session in Tokyo's Shinjuku, Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima joked that it sure seems like, with what Snake's arse-clenched sneaking suit and the Beauty and the Beast Corps tush-hugging outfits, there was a "butt depiction obsession". Sure seems like it! Kojima continues, "Originally, we were planning to have the Beauty and the Beast Corps appear buck naked". Character designer Yoji Shinkawa, who was also at the Shinjuku event, added:

Honestly, we asked the motion capture actors to do the motion capture nude, but of course, we couldn't use this in the actual game.

Oh no no no, of course you couldn't. Not in the actual game. That's just not gonna fly. All that effort wasted! Still, the lengths that Kojima Productions went, the money that was spent, the sacrifices that were made for this game. Astounding.

