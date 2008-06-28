Metal Slug 7 Is Official (It Wasn't?)

Oh yes, we've known about the existence of Metal Slug 7 for some time now, but today, Ignition and SNK Playmore make an honest game of the Nintendo DS title. You know the drill with this Metal Slug stuff. Walk right, occasionally left, you might possibly move vertically, and while you do, shoot everything. It should be on store shelves some time this fall.

This was in the press release and attributed to the President of Ignition Entertainment Ajay Chadha: "Truth be told, I have a pink DS and was embarrassed to play it in public. Now with Metal Slug 7 loaded, I have no qualms". Excellent.

SNK Playmore Corporation and Ignition Entertainment Announce Metal Slug 7 for Nintendo DS™

Glendale, CA - June 27, 2008 - Ignition Entertainment, a UTV Enterprise and worldwide publisher and developer of videogames, in conjunction with SNK Playmore announced today that Metal Slug 7 for Nintendo DS™ will be released this fall.

Developed by SNK Playmore Corporation and published by Ignition Entertainment, Metal Slug 7 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors by continuing to deliver the high-energy and frantic, fast-paced 2-D shooting action that the franchise has always been widely renowned for.

Players will join Marco, Tarma, Eri, Fiolina, Clark and Ralph as they prepare to take on Modern's Forces across 7 new missions that will bring them from Garbage Island to the Fortress of Ruins and beyond. Aside from featuring 7 brand new and fully detailed missions and six playable characters, Metal Slug 7 will also feature a host of new weapons, colossal new bosses, new Slugs to pilot and new gameplay modes for added replay value.

"Truth be told, I have a pink DS and was embarrassed to play it in public. Now with Metal Slug 7 loaded, I have no qualms," said Ajay Chadha, President of Ignition Entertainment. "Needless to say, and in all seriousness, we are very excited to announce our partnership with SNK Playmore USA to give both core and casual gamers a whole new insight into the unique, all-action, eye-popping world that is Metal Slug."

First released in 1996, the Metal Slug series has continuously dazzled legions of fans with its awesome variety of frenetic action and superbly balanced, non-stop gameplay. Its unique art style and memorable boss battles have been hailed as sheer artistry and have been acclaimed by game fans of all genres.

For more information on Ignition Entertainment or SNK Playmore USA please visit www.ignitionusa.com or www.snkplaymoreusa.com.

Official Metal Slug 7 website coming soon!

© SNK PLAYMORE

"METAL SLUG" is a registered trademark of SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION.

ABOUT IGNITION ENTERTAINMENT LTD.:

Ignition Entertainment Limited is a UTV Media Communication company. Ignition was created by a core team of gaming industry veterans with the purpose of building upon their successful track record to develop and publish within the international games industry. You can find more information about Ignition Entertainment Ltd. at www.ignitionusa.com.

ABOUT UTV SOFTWARE COMMUNICATIONS LTD.:

UTV Software Communications Ltd. is India's foremost Media & Entertainment Company with leadership position in four Verticals that includes Motion Pictures, Broadcasting, TV Content and Interactive (i.e. Animation and Gaming). Listed on the Mumbai Stock Exchange with the Motion Pictures business listed on the AIM, London Stock Exchange. Walt Disney Inc. holds a strategic stake in UTV. It has subsidiaries with offices across India, the UK and USA. More information on the group is available at www.utvnet.com.

ABOUT SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION:

Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION (SNK) develops, publishes and distributes interactive entertainment software in Japan, North America, Europe and Asia. Founded in 1978, SNK is one of the largest privately held interactive entertainment content providers in the world. Known for such franchises as THE KING OF FIGHTERS, METAL SLUG, and SAMURAI SHODOWN SNK continues to be an industry leader by focusing on their rich arcade history. More information on SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION can be found at www.snkplaymore.co.jp SNK PLAYMORE USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of SNK PLAYMORE CORPORATION with offices in Wall, NJ. It handles operations in North America including publishing, marketing, development and localisation. More information on SNK PLAYMORE USA can be found at www.snkplaymoreusa.com.