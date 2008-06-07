In 2006, Metal Gear Solid 4 looked pretty great. In 2008, it's still looking great! But also...different. While we've touched on these changes before, the above vid is a showdown between the game's 2006 trailer and the finished version. Gone is the fancy lighting and bonus rendering passes, in its place not only an increased level of detail in the character models, but a game that you'll actually be able to play next week, as opposed to some pie-in-the-sky "target render".
MGS4 2006 v MGS4 2008
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink