MGS4 2006 v MGS4 2008



In 2006, Metal Gear Solid 4 looked pretty great. In 2008, it's still looking great! But also...different. While we've touched on these changes before, the above vid is a showdown between the game's 2006 trailer and the finished version. Gone is the fancy lighting and bonus rendering passes, in its place not only an increased level of detail in the character models, but a game that you'll actually be able to play next week, as opposed to some pie-in-the-sky "target render".