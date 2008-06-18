The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

MGS4: A T&A Photo Session With The Beauties


Remember these lovely ladies? Yeah. Turns out Kojima didn't hire them just to pout for a few publicity shots, get all slimy, zoomed-in and combative and appear as boss characters. No, turns out they had to be employed for these voyeuristic - and more than a little creepy - photo shoot features as well. The breathing may well make these (three more after the jump) NSFW, so click "play" with caution.

