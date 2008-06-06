MGS4 Bluetooth Headset Sounds Pretty Crummy!



Ed from GADGET MADNESS!!! takes a look at the Metal Gear Solid 4 official headset. Ed says that while the headset does look exactly like its promotional pics, he points out that headset's sound quality is quite poor — like having a sock in your mouth! The review also provides a quick rundown of the peripheral as well as a audio comparison.

MGS4 Bluetooth Headset Gets Reviewed [PS3 Fanboy]