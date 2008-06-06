MGS4 Bluetooth Headset Sounds Pretty Crummy!

Ed from GADGET MADNESS!!! takes a look at the Metal Gear Solid 4 official headset. Ed says that while the headset does look exactly like its promotional pics, he points out that headset's sound quality is quite poor — like having a sock in your mouth! The review also provides a quick rundown of the peripheral as well as a audio comparison.
MGS4 Bluetooth Headset Gets Reviewed [PS3 Fanboy]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink